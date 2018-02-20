02/19/18: Life after a mass shooting

A couple of weeks ago on this show, we told you about some of the funding and resources available for mass shooting victims to help with their short-term recovery. Today, we consider what life and work is like five, or even ten years after surviving a high-profile shooting. Two survivors of a mass shooting describe long term recovery. Also on today's show, we continue with our project called "Divided Decade," as we hear stories of how people's lives changed since the financial crisis ten years ago. And, of course, we talk "Black Panther." The movie was obviously a big success this weekend, but did you know that the soundtrack is too? "Black Panther: The Album" debuted at No.1 on the billboard charts. We do the numbers on how that happened.