02/23/18: Zambonis, government ethics and taxes

There's a high-pressure job on the rinks at the Olympics. And no, it's not competing for medals — it's driving the Zamboni ice resurfacer between events. That story, plus the health care costs of gun violence, how business interests are changing Puerto Rico's future and why it's so hard for people to pay off student loans. Also, our next deep dive into President Donald Trump's cabinet members, their financial holdings and ethics. And the five things you need to know about planning ahead on your taxes.