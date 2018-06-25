VidCon CEO: Online video is about more than just YouTube

VidCon has been around since 2010 and if you haven’t heard of it, ask a teenager. The conference for online video creators and their fans was held this month in Anaheim, California. It’s the first major event since Viacom bought the conference last year. That purchase made the “creator economy” officially mainstream. And with that status comes a more Hollywood-style vibe. TV execs, talent scouts and advertisers were all over the show. And there's a big conversation about how creators can move past the biggest game in town —YouTube. Jim Louderback, the CEO of VidCon, spoke with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about how the event has changed since it started eight years ago. (06/25/2018)