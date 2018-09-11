The insurance industry gets a tech makeover. But is it more than skin deep?

DownloadDownload

Insurance is, as the tech industry likes to say, ripe for disruption. It's old, inefficient, and not consumer-friendly. But can a startup with no experience really be a better option? Lemonade Insurance Company lets you buy renter's or homeowner's insurance through an app. An automated bot named Maya guides you through the process. And when you've got a claim,  you take it to Maya, too. It's billed as insurance for millennials and urban dwellers. There are a lot of companies like Lemonade, trying to make insurance more efficient, or even likable. There’s even a name for it: Insurtech. Molly Wood talks to Daniel Schreiber, co-founder and CEO of Lemonade. (09/11/18)  

