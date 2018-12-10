Researchers say wireless companies are slowing down video streams

December 10, 2018

It's been almost six months since the Federal Communications Commission repealed net neutrality rules. Today is the deadline for the House of Representatives to overturn that decision, although no one expects that to happen. But what has the repeal meant for ordinary people? Well, according to new research, it's meant wireless carriers potentially slowing down your video streams. Molly Wood talks with David Choffnes, one of the researchers. He's assistant professor of computer and information science at Northeastern University.