Are your kids at a house party? No, not the scary kind

December 17, 2018

Teenagers have been over Facebook for years. They've migrated to Snapchat and Instagram, and about 20 million of them have headed over to Houseparty. It's a live video app where people drop in on each other to chat or leave video messages and hang out, with up to eight people at a time. The name Houseparty sounds like kids maybe doing we-don't-even-want-to-know-what on live video, but co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Sima Sistani tells Molly Wood she wants Houseparty to be used for real personal connections and empathy. Today's show is sponsored by Mozilla  and Wizard Pins.

About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
