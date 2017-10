10/02/2017: One startup's alternative to credit card debt

Almost 40 percent of American households have some kind of credit card debt. A startup called Affirm wants to provide an alternative. It partners with stores to offer loans for when you make a big purchase, like a mattress or a bike. Affirm was started by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with him about the project and his own early borrowing mistakes.