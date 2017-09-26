DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

09/26/2017: How space tech makes its way down to Earth

There is a lot of technology created for use in space that also finds applications here on Earth. One is radar technology that can hear human heartbeats underneath rock and dust. It’s being used to search for survivors after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City last week. Tech like this gets licensed to private companies through a NASA spinoff program. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks to Dan Lockney, who leads the Technology Transfer Program.

Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
