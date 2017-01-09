DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Ben Johnson

09/01/2017: When your smart speaker misinterprets something

Sometimes your smart speaker might mishear your command and offer up something decidedly...inappropriate.  Which is why Amazon is introducing a layer of parental control on its Echo. On today's show, we'll talk with the Oren Jacob, the CEO of the computer conversation startup PullString, about what this announcement means for companies like his. Afterwards, host Ben Johnson plays his final Silicon Tally — the game where we try to stump each other with numbers from the week's news — with Tobin Low, a former Marketplacer and the co-host of the LGBTQ podcast Nancy.

