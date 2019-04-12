Your smart speaker may capture your voice-activated fails

Are you ever really alone when talking to your smart speaker? It turns out there might just be someone on the other side listening to you as part of the platforms' quality assurance measures. So says Anthonio Pettit, who's worked on Microsoft's Cortana, Samsung’s Bixby and Amazon's Echo. He recently sat down with Joshua McNichols of KUOW’s "Prime(d)" podcast to talk about the work of quality assurance engineers for smart speakers and the many things they hear. McNichols shares some of Pettit's interview and chats with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about the range of audio Amazon collects. Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and the University of San Francisco.