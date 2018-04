04/03/2018: Ransomware will happen. How should cities respond?

A ransomware attack in Atlanta affected city services including the court system, first responders and utilities. Attackers demanded a ransom of $50,000, which the city refused to pay. It made us wonder: Just how vulnerable are American cities to ransomware? Marketplace’s Jon Gordon talks about it with Chester Wisniewski, a principal research scientist at security firm Sophos in Canada.