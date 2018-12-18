close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Xi Jinping's 'China First' answer to Trump's 'America First' anthem

December 18, 2018

From the BBC World Service… China’s 40-year long march towards reform has transformed a once poor country into the world's second largest economy. President Xi Jinping has vowed to continue the march, but on Beijing's own terms. Will its trade war with the U.S. and a Great Wall of debt hamper the Asian giant’s efforts? Then, U.K. soccer club Manchester United's manager is out. What does his ouster mean for one of the world's most powerful entertainment businesses? Plus, the gender gap has narrowed, but it will still take more than a century to close. From the school desk to the workplace, what needs to change? Today's show is sponsored by Indeed  and Selligent.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.