OPEC debates production cut… but why does it matter?

December 06, 2018

From the BBC World Service… Details haven't been released about the arrest of the CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei, but news of her detainment is sparking increased security concerns about the company, one of the largest telecom equipment and service providers in the world. Plus, all eyes are trained on Vienna today where OPEC will decide whether to cut production in response to falling oil prices. But with a ramp up in North American shale production, how relevant is the cartel?