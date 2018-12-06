close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

OPEC debates production cut… but why does it matter?

December 06, 2018

From the BBC World Service… Details haven't been released about the arrest  of the CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei, but news of her detainment is sparking increased security concerns about the company, one of the largest telecom equipment and service providers in the world.  Plus, all eyes are trained on Vienna today where OPEC will decide whether to cut production in response to falling oil prices. But with a ramp up in North American shale production, how relevant is the cartel?

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.