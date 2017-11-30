11/30/2017: OPEC looks to extend cuts to oil output

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... In Vienna, OPEC oil producers and several other countries are deciding whether or not to keep production low past March. Afterwards, a British campaign group is taking Google to court, accusing the tech giant of unlawfully collecting information from millions of iPhone users. Then, 10 months after a general election brought regime change to The Gambia, all eyes are on tourism to boost the West African country's stunted economy.

