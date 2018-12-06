close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

EU shield against US over Iran is just around the bloc

December 06, 2018

The arrest of Chinese tech giant Huawei's CFO in Canada sends the financial markets tumbling. What does Meng Wanzhou's potential extradition to the U.S. mean for relations with China? Plus, the E.U. looks to protect bloc countries that trade with Iran from U.S. sanctions, calling into question America's position as the world's most powerful financial player. Today's show is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington School of Business and Selligent.

From this Episode

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.