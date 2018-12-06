EU shield against US over Iran is just around the bloc

The arrest of Chinese tech giant Huawei's CFO in Canada sends the financial markets tumbling. What does Meng Wanzhou's potential extradition to the U.S. mean for relations with China? Plus, the E.U. looks to protect bloc countries that trade with Iran from U.S. sanctions, calling into question America's position as the world's most powerful financial player.