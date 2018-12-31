close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

China's factory activity loses steam

December 31, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... China’s factory activity contracts for the first time in two years. As the world's second-biggest economy continues to slow, how much of the U.S.-China trade war is dragging on growth? Bangladesh’s leader Sheikh Hasina wins a record fourth term in office following her success with the economy. But critics allege that her party is becoming increasingly authoritarian. And, the Zanzibar archipelago off the east coast of Africa is trying to clamp down on the lucrative illegal trade in spices. Today's show is sponsored by Netsuite and Wasabi Technologies.

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.