DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

The future of flying: anywhere in the world in a couple of hours

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … It’s official: Chinese growth figures showed the economy lost steam in the second quarter against a backdrop of growing trade tensions. Is it time to worry about the world’s second-largest economy? Meanwhile, European Union leaders have urged China, the U.S. and Russia not to start a trade war. We ask if multilateralism, mutual understanding and mutual respect are enough to avoid one. Then, imagine flying from New York to Singapore in just a couple of hours. The boss of Boeing thinks hypersonic jets are coming sooner than you think. Today's podcast is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) (07/16/2018).

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.