The future of flying: anywhere in the world in a couple of hours

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … It’s official: Chinese growth figures showed the economy lost steam in the second quarter against a backdrop of growing trade tensions. Is it time to worry about the world’s second-largest economy? Meanwhile, European Union leaders have urged China, the U.S. and Russia not to start a trade war. We ask if multilateralism, mutual understanding and mutual respect are enough to avoid one. Then, imagine flying from New York to Singapore in just a couple of hours. The boss of Boeing thinks hypersonic jets are coming sooner than you think. Today's podcast is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) (07/16/2018).