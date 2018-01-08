Apple eyes major new milestone as rival Huawei marks its own victory

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Apple is getting ever closer to becoming the first trillion-dollar company as investors cheered second-quarter earnings released yesterday. But with the company's share price pacing higher, we'll explain one race in which the tech titan has lost ground. Then, for centuries, diamonds have been seen as precious objects of desire, and near necessities for couples about to be married. But more synthetic versions of the stones are becoming more ubiquitous, and diamond giant De Beers says in September, it will begin offering a range of lab-created diamonds for the first time in its history.