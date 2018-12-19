Britain's "Garbage Queen"

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin blames recent market volatility on high-speed trading and the Volcker Rule, which bars banks from making risky bets with their money. FedEx stock dips after it voices concern over a global economic slowdown. All eyes are on the Fed as it decides on the much-anticipated interest rate hike Wednesday. And in one British town, the "Garbage Queen" saves valuable rubbish from a doomed fate at the landfill. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis , Navy Federal Credit Union and Indeed .

