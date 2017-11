(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Tourists are trapped on the Indonesian island of Bali as its Mount Agung volcano is in imminent danger of a full-scale eruption. Afterwards, EU officials are meeting today to decide whether glyphosate — the main ingredient of the herbicide Round Up — should be banned in Europe. Then, should Japan change its attitudes toward foreigners in order to help the economy?

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.