(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Foxconn, a main supplier for Apple's iPhone, says it's stopped student interns doing illegal overtime at one of its Chinese factories. Afterwards, why cooking with fat on Thanksgiving could help cool the environment, according to new research from the University of Reading. Then, we hear the arguments for and against using AI to police internet content.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.