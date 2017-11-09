DownloadDownload

09/11/2017: A historic job for historic times

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Hurricane Harvey is estimated to have caused $40 billion in damage while Irma could make the total as high as $150 billion. We chat with Hiscox Insurance CEO Bronek Masojada who explains the complexities in estimating overall damage of two major storms. Afterwards, the BBC’s technology desk editor, Leo Kelion, tells us what to expect from Apple’s iPhone launch on Tuesday, and whether the tech giant will push further into the luxury smartphone market. Then, Lord Mayor of London Andrew Parmley – who looks after the interests of the city’s financial district – tells us what he’s doing during the historical period of Brexit. 

