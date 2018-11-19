The many definitions of "Black Friday"
November 19, 2018
Nissan plans to fire its "rock star" chairman following his arrest in Tokyo over alleged financial misconduct. Undocumented immigrant children in one Arizona school district face an uncertain future as funding for instruction dwindles. Plus, how the term "Black Friday" wasn't always about post-Thanksgiving shopping. And how self-driving cars might soon be delivering your groceries.