In U.S.-China trade war, some countries being told to pick a side

November 16, 2018

As trade tensions continue to brew between the U.S. and China, southeast Asian countries who attended the ASEAN conference in Singapore this week might be forced to pick a side. The FDA has proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes, but what does that mean for the Black community, whom tobacco companies for years targeted with the mint-flavored smokes? And how "peace engineering" is marrying technology and ethics.