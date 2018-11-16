DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

In U.S.-China trade war, some countries being told to pick a side

November 16, 2018

As trade tensions continue to brew between the U.S. and China, southeast Asian countries who attended the ASEAN conference in Singapore this week might be forced to pick a side. The FDA has proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes, but what does that mean for the Black community, whom tobacco companies for years targeted with the mint-flavored smokes? And how "peace engineering" is marrying technology and ethics. Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.