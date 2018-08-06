Andy Warhol's love of money

(U.S. Edition) With U.S. sanctions on Iran going into effect today, we'll explore how many companies are in a lose-lose situation — whether they do business with the Middle Eastern country or they don't. Afterwards, we'll look at how the ongoing trade conflict between the U.S. and China will affect Southeast Asian countries, and then we'll chat with art critic Blake Gopnik about the way Andy Warhol mixed business with art. Today's show is sponsored Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and Wunder Capital (wundercapital.com). (08/06/2018)