DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Andy Warhol's love of money

(U.S. Edition) With U.S. sanctions on Iran going into effect today, we'll explore how many companies are in a lose-lose situation — whether they do business with the Middle Eastern country or they don't. Afterwards, we'll look at how the ongoing trade conflict between the U.S. and China will affect Southeast Asian countries, and then we'll chat with art critic Blake Gopnik about the way Andy Warhol mixed business with art. Today's show is sponsored Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and Wunder Capital (wundercapital.com). (08/06/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.