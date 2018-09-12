Is fracking the key to U.S. energy independence?

(U.S. Edition) The Congressional Budget Office has new numbers about the federal deficit, and they say it's only getting bigger. Billions bigger. Also, Apple is expected to announce a trio of new iPhones along with updates to some other products, but this time with the specter of the trade conflict with China hanging over it. Then, we look at oil and how the U.S. is on pace to be the third largest oil producer in the world, thanks to the process of fracking. But an author told us that the U.S. is still a long way from energy independence. Today's episode is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/12/2018)