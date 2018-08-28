How do you build a campaign team when you're new at politics?

The trade deficit got a little bigger last month — that means we imported more than we exported. Is this goods coming in under the wire because of tariffs? Then, Toyota is investing $500 million in Uber. They’re aiming to build a fleet of autonomous vehicles and put them on the road in the next few years. And, say you won a primary congressional race. Now your scrappy primary team is facing the big fight of the general election, and you need more people. What jobs need staff and what can be farmed out to volunteers? We profile one of these new candidates as they scramble to get ready for the big election in November.