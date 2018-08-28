DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

How do you build a campaign team when you're new at politics?

The trade deficit got a little bigger last month — that means we imported more than we exported. Is this goods coming in under the wire because of tariffs? Then, Toyota is investing $500 million in Uber. They’re aiming to build a fleet of autonomous vehicles and put them on the road in the next few years. And, say you won a primary congressional race. Now your scrappy primary team is facing the big fight of the general election, and you need more people.  What jobs need staff and what can be farmed out to volunteers? We profile one of these new candidates as they scramble to get ready for the big election in November.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.