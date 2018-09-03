Examining the money behind redistricting at the state level

(Markets Edition) British Prime Minister Theresa May is doubling down on Brexit, saying that any compromises or ideas of a new referendum on the UK’s planned exit from the EU wouldn’t be in her nation’s best interests. Also, the S&P 500 will be reclassifying Facebook and Alphabet, which is the parent company of Google. They’ll be shifting from the tech section of the index, which affects investors. Then, we look at how Labor Day weekend signifies a final political campaigning and fundraising push before the midterm elections, and how that battle is heating up in state legislatures. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Simple Contacts (simplecontacts.com/marketplace) and U.S. Bank (usbank.com/altitude). (09/03/2018)