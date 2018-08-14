There's one Blockbuster left standing, and it plans to stay that way

(Markets Edition) The Turkish lira actually stopped falling for a change, actually rising about 5 percent today. But, plenty of damage still remains as it's still lost a third of its value in the past month. Businesses and Turkish citizens are still reeling from the drop, and the country's economic model is under scrutiny. We talk to a global economist from Wells Fargo Securities to get a clearer picture. Then, we'll get an update on American debt when the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases calculations for the spring to early summer quarter. Finally, we check in with the last Blockbuster store standing, and it has no plans of shutting down. Today’s show is sponsored by Alliance For Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors) and Carbonite (www.carbonite.com). (08/14/2018)