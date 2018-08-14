DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

There's one Blockbuster left standing, and it plans to stay that way

(Markets Edition) The Turkish lira actually stopped falling for a change, actually rising about 5 percent today. But, plenty of damage still remains as it's still lost a third of its value in the past month. Businesses and Turkish citizens are still reeling from the drop, and the country's economic model is under scrutiny. We talk to a global economist from Wells Fargo Securities to get a clearer picture. Then, we'll get an update on American debt when the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases calculations for the spring to early summer quarter. Finally, we check in with the last Blockbuster store standing, and it has no plans of shutting down. Today’s show is sponsored by Alliance For Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors) and Carbonite (www.carbonite.com). (08/14/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.