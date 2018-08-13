In the wake of the Wells Fargo scandal, L.A. seeks more bank transparency

(Markets Edition) The fall of the Turkish lira continues. The currency dropped another 7 percent today, bringing its total fall of value to about 40 percent for the month. This led the Turkish president to denounce those he called economic "traitors," and we have an economist to talk to us about what happens next. Also, President Trump is expected to sign a $716 billion defense authorization bill, which will add thousands of personnel and even more debt to the federal budget. And, with the impact of the 2016 Wells Fargo "fake account" scandal still being felt, Los Angeles has passed an ordinance that states that any bank doing business with the city has to share its sales goals. We take a further look at that bill.