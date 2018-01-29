DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/29/2018: How to protect yourself from tax scams

(U.S. Edition) That's right — that's the smell of tax season in the air. The IRS officially begins accepting returns today. But that also means that the scammers will be out in full force, an issue exacerbated by Equifax's data breach. We'll look at the ways you can get scammed, and what you can do to protect yourself. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Strava — an app that tracks athletic activity — has released a map of the world that gives away the location of military bases where U.S. soldiers are using the app. Plus: With underrepresented groups like blacks, Latinos and women getting a leg up in bidding on public contracts, advocates are pushing for LGBT-owned businesses to be included in that group.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.