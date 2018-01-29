01/29/2018: How to protect yourself from tax scams

(U.S. Edition) That's right — that's the smell of tax season in the air. The IRS officially begins accepting returns today. But that also means that the scammers will be out in full force, an issue exacerbated by Equifax's data breach. We'll look at the ways you can get scammed, and what you can do to protect yourself. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Strava — an app that tracks athletic activity — has released a map of the world that gives away the location of military bases where U.S. soldiers are using the app. Plus: With underrepresented groups like blacks, Latinos and women getting a leg up in bidding on public contracts, advocates are pushing for LGBT-owned businesses to be included in that group.