Wholesale prices rose in January
Feb 16, 2024

Wholesale prices rose in January

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Wholesale prices rose in January; FCC bans AI robocalls; Biden administration releases new details about student debt relief plan; Japan and the United Kingdom dip into recession.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
