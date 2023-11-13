Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

U.S. credit rating could soon take another hit
Nov 13, 2023

U.S. credit rating could soon take another hit

Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Moody’s downgrades U.S. credit outlook to negative; Biden, China’s Xi to meet on sidelines of APEC; ExxonMobil to excavate lithium.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
