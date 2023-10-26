Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Services spending drives GDP growth
Oct 26, 2023

Services spending drives GDP growth

Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks fall; plane tickets and health care spending picks up; durable goods orders rise; UPS lowers revenue forecast.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
