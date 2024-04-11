Skip to content
Apr 11, 2024
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Apr 11, 2024
Apr 11, 2024
Services costs push up Producer Price Index
Stocks close higher; cost of financial services, equipment wholesaling and other services rise; mortgage rates near 7%; initial jobless claims fall.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Stocks close higher; cost of financial services, equipment wholesaling and other services rise; mortgage rates near 7%; initial jobless claims fall.
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
