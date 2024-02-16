Bytes: Week in ReviewIsrael-Hamas WarMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
ABOUT SHOW
Producer prices rise in January 
Feb 16, 2024

Producer prices rise in January 

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stocks fall; services costs push up PPI; consumer sentiment unchanged so far in January; housing starts fall.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:44 PM PST
26:20
2:31 PM PST
1:05
7:52 AM PST
7:18
3:08 AM PST
14:26
Feb 15, 2024
15:22
Feb 15, 2024
35:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
"Invisible Beauty"
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency