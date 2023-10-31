Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Pay increases are still outpacing inflation
Oct 31, 2023

Pay increases are still outpacing inflation

Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images
Wages and benefits in Q3 rose 4.3%; consumer confidence weakened for third straight month; home prices rose 2.6% in August; U.S. sues SolarWinds over 2020 hack.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
