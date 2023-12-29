Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
My Economy
I've Always Wondered ...
Financially Inclined
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism
Donate Now
Dec 29, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Our most-read stories were all about energy
Falling oil prices, the pros and cons of L.E.D. bulbs, and the bumpy road to rooftop solar power took the top three spots.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/our-most-read-stories-were-all-about-energy
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1012983" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/our-most-read-stories-were-all-about-energy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Falling oil prices, the pros and cons of L.E.D. bulbs, and the bumpy road to rooftop solar power took the top three spots.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
3:45 PM PST
27:29
2:26 PM PST
1:05
6:57 AM PST
8:03
3:13 AM PST
9:47
3:00 AM PST
46:43
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Read More
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024
Read More
Streaming, housing, gas: How much did prices change in 2023?
Read More
What was (and wasn't) accomplished in D.C. this past year
Read More
ABBA's Voyage concert series is making London "Money, Money, Money"