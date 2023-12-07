Financially InclinedMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
ABOUT SHOW
Mortgage rates fall this week
Dec 7, 2023

Mortgage rates fall this week

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images
Stocks close higher; lower rates haven’t had a big impact on housing demand; unemployment claims rise; consumer credit growth slows down.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:46 PM PST
27:28
2:12 PM PST
11:15
1:43 PM PST
1:05
10:00 AM PST
35:18
6:56 AM PST
7:15
2:59 AM PST
11:54
Dec 6, 2023
32:05
Gender gap in STEM persists among Gen Z
Gender gap in STEM persists among Gen Z
What we can learn from U.S. cities where homelessness is trending downward
What we can learn from U.S. cities where homelessness is trending downward
Regional theater is the "engine" behind much of arts and entertainment. It's also in crisis.
Regional theater is the "engine" behind much of arts and entertainment. It's also in crisis.
After the podcast industry boom and bust, what's next?
After the podcast industry boom and bust, what's next?