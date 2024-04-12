Bytes: Week in ReviewBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

JPMorgan Chase profits rise 6%
Apr 12, 2024

JPMorgan Chase profits rise 6%

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Stocks fall; JP Morgan CEO cites economic uncertainty; consumer confidence holds steady; import prices rise in March.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
