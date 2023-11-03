Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Israel-Hamas War
Bytes: Week in Review
I've Always Wondered ...
How We Survive
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Nov 3, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Nov 3, 2023
Nov 3, 2023
Job growth slows in October
Stocks close higher; unemployment rate unchanged; average pay gains slow; services sector expands again.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/job-growth-slows-in-october
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_969892" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/job-growth-slows-in-october/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stocks close higher; unemployment rate unchanged; average pay gains slow; services sector expands again.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
3:50 PM PDT
29:10
1:52 PM PDT
1:36
7:41 AM PDT
9:37
3:08 AM PDT
16:21
3:00 AM PDT
18:05
Nov 2, 2023
12:55
Nov 1, 2023
35:14
Read More
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
Read More
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
Read More
Israel-Hamas War
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
Read More
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town