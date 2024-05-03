Skip to content
May 3, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
May 3, 2024
Job gains slow down in April
Stocks rise; total number of new jobs smallest since October; wage gains slow down; services sector contracts.
Stocks rise; total number of new jobs smallest since October; wage gains slow down; services sector contracts.
