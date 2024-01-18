Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Initial unemployment claims fall
Jan 18, 2024

Initial unemployment claims fall

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks rise; new unemployment claims lowest level since September 2022; mortgage rates expected to fall further; housing starts tick down.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
