Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
❗Let's close the gap: We still need your help to raise $40,000 by April 1. Donate now
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation continues to cool down
Mar 29, 2024

Inflation continues to cool down

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; year-over-year inflation steadily ticking down; Fed chair Jay Powell says data in line with Fed’s expectations; consumer spending rises.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:08 PM PDT
28:50
2:07 PM PDT
1:05
8:07 AM PDT
7:59
2:37 AM PDT
12:43
Mar 28, 2024
22:43
Mar 28, 2024
44:51
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Perceptions that the economy's bad can cost you an election, even if the economy isn't actually bad
Economic Perceptions/Economic Reality
Perceptions that the economy's bad can cost you an election, even if the economy isn't actually bad
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison
Sam Bankman-Fried Trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison
What does the Fed mean when it says it's looking for 'good data'?
What does the Fed mean when it says it's looking for 'good data'?
How can we build a better health care system?
Health and Wealth
How can we build a better health care system?