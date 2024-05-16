Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Housing starts rebound in April
May 16, 2024

Housing starts rebound in April

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Housing starts rise; manufacturing output falls; initial jobless claims decline; Netflix buys the rights to Christmas Day NFL games.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
