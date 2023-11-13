Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Homebuyers are getting wealthier
Nov 13, 2023

Homebuyers are getting wealthier

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; low-income homebuyers edged out of market; fiscal policy expected to remain neutral over the next few years; Tyson Foods sales drop.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
