Homebuilder confidence rises
Dec 18, 2023

Homebuilder confidence rises

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Stocks close mostly higher; homebuilders are more confident as mortgage rates fall; Apple halts sales of two of its newest smartwatches; Nippon Steel will buy U.S. Steel.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
