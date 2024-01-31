My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
ABOUT SHOW
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady
Jan 31, 2024

Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks fall; Federal Reserve says lowering rates too soon runs the risk of more inflation; wages rise in 2023; private sector employment picks up.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:45 PM PST
14:18
2:02 PM PST
1:05
7:34 AM PST
10:56
3:04 AM PST
13:48
Jan 30, 2024
27:11
Jan 25, 2024
3:44
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
Why traders will be hanging on the Federal Reserve's every word Wednesday
Why traders will be hanging on the Federal Reserve's every word Wednesday
Who’s afraid of our $34 trillion national debt?
National Debt
Who’s afraid of our $34 trillion national debt?
Gaza: UN urges donors to reconsider funding freeze
Marketplace Morning Report
Gaza: UN urges donors to reconsider funding freeze
TV ads speak directly to consumers' economic anxiety
TV ads speak directly to consumers' economic anxiety