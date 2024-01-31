Skip to content
Jan 31, 2024
Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images
Jan 31, 2024
Jan 31, 2024
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady
Stocks fall; Federal Reserve says lowering rates too soon runs the risk of more inflation; wages rise in 2023; private sector employment picks up.
Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks fall; Federal Reserve says lowering rates too soon runs the risk of more inflation; wages rise in 2023; private sector employment picks up.
