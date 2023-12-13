How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Fed holds interest rates steady
Dec 13, 2023

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks jump after Fed meeting; many Fed leaders predict interest rate cuts in 2024; producer prices unchanged; 12-year producer price gains nearing Fed’s 2% target.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
