My EconomyFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
ABOUT SHOW
Existing home sales rise in November
Dec 20, 2023

Existing home sales rise in November

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stocks fall; housing inventory up compared to the same time last year; mortgage applications tick down; consumer confidence rises
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:09 PM PST
27:56
2:04 PM PST
1:05
9:00 AM PST
2:31
7:33 AM PST
7:32
3:00 AM PST
3:51
Dec 19, 2023
29:51
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
What's the difference between disinflation and deflation?
What's the difference between disinflation and deflation?
Nasdaq, S&P 500 update stock lists to reflect today's market
Nasdaq, S&P 500 update stock lists to reflect today's market
Box office mystery: Barbenheimer boomed, while "The Marvels" flopped.
Box office mystery: Barbenheimer boomed, while "The Marvels" flopped.
What the Make Me Smart team is reading this holiday season
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
What the Make Me Smart team is reading this holiday season